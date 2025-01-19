PennDOT and residents prepare for Sunday snowstorm

ARDMORE, Pa. (WPVI) -- "I came out to grab some salt so I don't have to run out during the game tomorrow," said Ted Bouikidis from Bryn Mawr.

Bouikidis is just one of many buying salt at D.M.I Home Supply in Ardmore ahead of Sunday's snowfall.

"It's been a revolving door all day selling rock salt and shovels. Just very busy," said Brian Taylor who is the D.M.I Home Supply sales manager.

"I'm excited," said Nicole Carville from Narberth. "I've got everything I need. I'm going to be home. Snuggle. I got somebody who is going to shovel for me, so I'm all set."

So is Yeadon Borough.

Public Works Superintendent Michael Pozzuolo said his workers are equipped for any accumulation, and they'll be on the road all day.

"We started preparing about four days ago - prepping, ordering salt, getting trucks ready," said Pozzuolo. "I prep early and stay late. It's just the way we do it."

PennDOT Deputy Communications Director Brad Rudolph said crews were unable to pretreat the roads on Saturday due to the rain, but they're mobilizing forces early Sunday around 6 a.m.

"(We) have about 430 trucks in the 5-county region and they'll be running the routes all day and long after the storm moves out in the evening," said Rudolph.

Due to the potential intensity of the storm, there will be Tier 3 vehicle restrictions on the interstates and turnpike beginning at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

"We want to keep the roadways open and safe as possible. Having our crews run through that by salting the roadways and plowing travel lanes," said Rudolph.

PennDOT warns drivers to move with caution through the snow and as temperatures are expected to drop at night which could lead to dangerous road conditions.

As for those who plan to stay home:

"No concern," said Bouikidis. "As long as we get a win tomorrow, I think everything will be okay."

Rudolph said avoid going out, but for those who must travel or go to the Eagles game, give yourself extra time and space in between vehicles and plows.

PennDOT said there will be a lot of work even after the storm moves out and into next week depending on the road conditions from the freezing temperatures.