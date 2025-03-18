PennDOT working to repair Rt. 30 after roadway collapse caused by pipe failure

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- PennDOT crews are hard at work making repairs on Route 30 after a large part of the road collapsed in Downingtown, Chester County.

The problem has been causing travel nightmares in the area between Route 113 and Wallace Avenue.

PennDOT says they've learned this was the result of pipe failure, not a sinkhole.

Chopper 6 was over the construction on Tuesday, where you could see crews have dug out the area.

The hole opened up in the center median back in February.

While crews are repairing the road, officials warn drivers to expect some massive delays.

The left lane will be closed for the next week, so drivers need to schedule extra time to get through the area.

"Delays and the traffic is slowing down a little bit," said Whitney Davis, from Lancaster.

"Normally, I like going down 30 to go ahead and get on 322 to go wherever I need to go wherever I need to go in the morning. Now? I'm not bothering it," said Joe Lewis, from Coatesville.

Keep in mind too, all of this work is weather dependent. So, while it's scheduled to be done on March 24, there's always a chance it could take longer.

