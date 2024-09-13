Pa. AG issues warning after Philly group allegedly used cloned key fobs to steal cars

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania's attorney general is warning vehicle owners to be vigilant after the recent arrests of a Philadelphia-based group charged with entering and stealing cars with re-programmed key fobs.

On Thursday, Attorney General Michelle Henry announced the arrests of three Philadelphia men and a juvenile charged in a vehicle theft ring.

The AG's office said the charged defendants allegedly entered vehicles and used cloned key fobs that were re-programmed to steal the cars.

Investigators allege dozens of vehicles were stolen. In some cases, they said the stolen vehicles were sold for as little as $200.

Tyreek Brown-Lopez, 19, Kaheem Henry, 20, Kwadir Brockington, 21, are now facing charges of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, possession of an instrument of crime, and unauthorized use of an automobile.

The juvenile facing charges will be prosecuted in juvenile court.

The attorney general's office said the car theft ring was uncovered during a firearms investigation.

The defendants allegedly targeted Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep vehicles, typically breaking sunroofs to access and program cloned key fobs.

Henry, Brockington, and a juvenile were arrested in a stolen 2023 Dodge SUV.

When police searched Brockington's home, they found a handgun, a rifle, ammunition, and equipment for programming key fobs.

Brown-Lopez was also arrested near a stolen vehicle with a broken sunroof. He was found with a cloned key fob for the stolen car. When police searched his home, they found a ghost gun and key fob programming equipment.

"These defendants used technology to their advantage to allegedly access and steal numerous vehicles in the Philadelphia area," Attorney General Michelle Henry said. "I strongly urge vehicle owners to be vigilant and take proactive measures to secure their vehicles."

The attorney general's office said an investigation regarding the firearms is ongoing.

This case is being prosecuted by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Gun Violence Task Force.