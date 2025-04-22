PA Gov. Josh Shaprio hosts egg hunt at mansion after arson attack

HARRISBURG (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro welcomed guests back to his residence on Tuesday in Harrisburg, just over a week after an arson attack.

The governor and First Lady Lori Shapiro invited Pre-K students from across the commonwealth to the annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Governor Shapiro said he wanted to bring people back to the mansion as soon as possible following the fire on April 13.

The suspect in the attack, 38-year-old Cody Balmer, turned himself in.

He allegedly told police he would have attacked Shapiro with a hammer if he had come across the governor inside the residence.

