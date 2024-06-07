'Kids can't learn on an empty belly': Gov. Josh Shapiro serves breakfast to Philadelphia students

The governor was joined by Pennsylvania State Representative Jordan Harris to highlight their efforts to successfully launch the program statewide.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A special guest helped serve breakfast to kids in South Philadelphia Friday morning.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was at Childs Elementary on Wharton Street to hand out meals to students.

It's part of the universal free breakfast program in Philadelphia.

"Kids can't learn on an empty belly," he said.

Governor Shapiro says in the next budget, he wants to continue to fund important initiatives in schools.