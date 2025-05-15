Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro calls for health care reform during stop in Delaware County

UPLAND, Pa. (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro stopped in Delaware County on Thursday to call for health care reform in the commonwealth.

The governor's visit comes two weeks after Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland ceased operations.

The hospital served hundreds of thousands of patients in Delaware County.

During his appearance, Gov. Shapiro announced a new proposal aimed at reforming private equity ownership of Pennsylvania's hospitals.

The governor spoke about how his administration is working to support the Crozer Health workforce, now searching for new jobs.

