How Philadelphia first responders are taking extra precautions in extreme heat

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With temperatures hovering near 100 degrees in many places, first responders are taking extra precautions to stay safe in the heat.

"We are trying to get through this heat," said Derek Bowmer, the assistant deputy fire commissioner for Philadelphia. "We're going to get through it because we will still respond."

Firefighters have to wear 40 pounds worth of gear when they respond, and they know the dangers of overheating.

On July 8, several buildings caught fire in Allentown, and six firefighters were taken to the hospital for heat-related injuries.

With extreme temperatures, extra crews are called to emergency scenes to help the firefighters cool off, and the crews will be cycled out periodically.

"We bring in more resources when a fire happens," said Bowmer. "They provide cold towels, juice, water, Gatorade, to get us back."

