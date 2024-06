Pennsylvania bill aims to make canned ready-to-drink cocktails more available

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Canned cocktails are becoming increasingly popular and could soon be more available in Pennsylvania.

The state's House Liquor Control Committee passed a bill Tuesday that would allow low alcohol-by-volume, ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at grocery and convenience stores that already sell beer and wine.

The bill now heads to the full state House after it already passed the Senate.

