Pop-up Cereal Bar in North Philadelphia pouring breakfast in a cocktail glass

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new pop-up cereal bar in North Philadelphia is becoming the ultimate escape for a fun, Y2K experience where you can drink and eat your cereal in a martini glass.

Tucked away underneath the Divine Lorraine Hotel on Broad Street, you'll discover the Foundation Bar's newest pop up, the Cereal Cocktail Bar. It's a colorful and artistic bar that will have you feeling nostalgic.

They have seven signature cereal inspired cocktails like the Spiced Rum and Vanilla Almond Milk drink that comes with a shot glass full of Frosted Flakes to mix in.

Mezcal lovers might want to give the Killer Bee a try, inspired by Honey Nut Cheerios. It comes with a cute honey stick and dipper.

For the chocolate lovers, they make a Cocoa Puff flavored martini and marshmallow topped Lucky Russian.

"Whipped cream vodka, Kahlua and chocolate cream," described the bar manager, Jonathan Dodge.

There's also cereal inspired food like the corn flake fried chicken and cheesecake with a Trix cereal graham cracker crumble.

The Cereal Cocktail Bar is decorated with some old school cereal boxes and plenty of Instagram worthy photo ops.

"It's about the people that are both influencers or just want to influence their friends, this is just made for pictures and laughs," said Robert Del Femine, Managing partner of Foundation Bar.

They serve brunch on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $39 and include an entree and a welcome drink or you can skip the food and experience the Cereal Cocktail Bar for $16, which includes a signature cocktail.

The pop-up Cereal Cocktail Bar inside Foundation will be open through April 13th.

Tickets can be purchased at Bucketlisters.com.