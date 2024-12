PECO rate hike approved, but not as high as proposed | When you could start seeing a higher bill

PECO customers will see their rates go up next year, but not as much as the energy company wanted.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approved smaller rate changes than PECO requested.

Electric customers who use 700 kilowatt hours per month will see their bills increase around $14.

PECO wanted to raise bills to around $16.50 per month.

Gas customers will see their bills rise about $12.25 a month, instead of the $16.15 PECO wanted.

The new rates take effect on January 1.