Pennsylvania school district's train-themed mascot debuts to mixed reaction

A school district in the Lehigh Valley is showing off its new mascot, but not everyone is on board with this train-themed costume.

WHITEHALL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A school district in the Lehigh Valley is showing off its new mascot, but not everyone is on board with this train-themed costume.

The Whitehall-Coplay Zephyrs unveiled "Big Z' on Monday.

It's a cartoon-like character with a narrow head, shaped like the front of a train engine.

The design pays tribute to the Zephyr passenger train that used to pass through Lehigh County years ago.

A rail ride at nearby Dorney Park goes by the same name.

The initial comments coming from alumni on social media call the look a "train wreck."

The mascot was developed by a company from California that has been hired by pro and college sports teams in the past.

Let's all remember our pal, Gritty took some getting used to as well! Maybe there's still time for "Big Z" to get back on track.

