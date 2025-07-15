Pennsylvania lawmaker plans to introduce bill to require front license plate

Pennsylvania is among 21 other states that do not require both.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania senator is pushing for the commonwealth to require drivers to display both front and back license plates.
Senator Katie Muth, a Democrat who represents Berks, Chester, and Montgomery counties, believes that requiring a front license plate would improve public safety and toll collections.
Muth has yet to introduce the bill in the Senate.
