Pennsylvania is among 21 other states that do not require both.

Pennsylvania lawmaker plans to introduce bill to require front license plate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania senator is pushing for the commonwealth to require drivers to display both front and back license plates.

Senator Katie Muth, a Democrat who represents Berks, Chester, and Montgomery counties, believes that requiring a front license plate would improve public safety and toll collections.

Muth has yet to introduce the bill in the Senate.

