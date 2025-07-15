24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Pennsylvania lawmaker plans to introduce bill to require front license plate

Tuesday, July 15, 2025 2:00AM
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania senator is pushing for the commonwealth to require drivers to display both front and back license plates.

Senator Katie Muth, a Democrat who represents Berks, Chester, and Montgomery counties, believes that requiring a front license plate would improve public safety and toll collections.

Muth has yet to introduce the bill in the Senate.

Pennsylvania is among 21 other states that do not require both.

