2 shot after crash on I-95 northbound in Port Richmond: police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash and shooting that happened on I-95 northbound in Port Richmond.

Troopers were called to the scene of a crash on I-95 northbound at mile marker 28.4, between exits to Bridge Street and Cottman Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police found two vehicles with damage at the scene. They are looking for a potential third vehicle that fled before police arrived.

When police arrived, they discovered a 2009 Acura TL abandoned in the right lane of I-95 northbound. The vehicle had heavy rear end damage and multiple bullet holes.

The driver of the Acura, identified as a 26-year-old man from Philadelphia, was driven to a nearby hospital before police arrived on scene. He sustained a gunshot wound to the upper leg.

Behind the Acura was a 1984 red Ford Mustang with heavy front end damage and several bullet holes in the front windshield.

The driver of the Mustang, identified as a 21-year-old man from Levittown, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. His condition is unknown at this time.

The passenger of the Mustang, a 21-year-old man from Smyrna, Delaware, was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

I-95 northbound was closed for several hours as police investigated the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police urge anyone with any information about this incident to call Pennsylvania State Police, Troop K, Philadelphia Station at 215-452-5216.