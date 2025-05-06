Man, woman shot in North Philadelphia drive-by shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man and a woman were shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia.

Video shows the Mercedes they were in, riddled with bullets.

It happened at 22nd and Fox streets just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Witnesses say a gray or silver vehicle pulled up next to the parked Mercedes and opened fire.

Police say the driver's side was hit 20 times.

A 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are checking real-time crime cameras and other surveillance cameras as they search for the shooter.

