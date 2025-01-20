'Perfectly Flawless Boutique' uplifts both its shoppers and community members in need

This small business owner is showcasing the perfection of Germantown's residents.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This small business in Germantown is showing the local community how they can be 'perfectly flawless.'

'Perfectly Flawless Boutique' not only focuses on the experience of shopping, but also on the needs of others.

"I didn't have a blueprint. It was just something I knew that I wanted to do. I wanted to combine my passion for fashion as well as my passion for helping people," said owner, Crystal Jackson.

They have a free clothing distribution of goods donated from shoppers.

"Now we give it out on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. It's called the 'Perfectly Flawless Foundation', and the program is called the 'Free Fashion Marketplace,'" said Jackson.

