Family, friends seek justice for rapper shot, killed in Brewerytown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family and friends are still trying to come to terms with the murder of 28-year-old Derrick Gant.

"He meant something in this world, he meant something to his mother, his friends," says Gant's godmother, Erica Wines.

The rapper known as Phat Geez was shot and killed on March 17th, 2024 on North Taney Street in Brewerytown.

He was well-known in the community.

Gant's death prompted a tweet from fellow Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill at the time of his passing.

His friends say that he used his music to try and end the senseless gun violence in the city he loves.

"His last message to the youth was to put the guns down, and be peaceful," says Gant's friend, John "Bol" Bolajkdeng.

In 2023, Gant wrote the song, "No Gun Zone" about curbing the gun violence.

"He always stood up for what he believed in," says Wines.

There is a $20,000 reward being offered by the Citizens Crime Commission for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the murder of Derrick Grant.

If you have any information, you're urged to call at 215-686-TIPS.

