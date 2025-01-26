Philabundance taking on D.C. food bank in fundraising competition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philabundance campaign is allowing Eagles fans to help beat Washington twice this weekend.

The non-profit is going toe to toe with the Capital Area Food Bank in Washington D.C. to see which pantry can raise more money. It's called "Huddle to End Hunger 2025."

"It's been a great way for us to really support our teams but also support people who are food insecure," said Loree Jones Brown, the chief executive officer of Philabundance.

It's a race Philadbundance has entered before for both the Phillies and Eagles playoff games.

"The reality is we always win. Our fans, our donors are so generous," said Jones Brown.

It's also coming at a crucial time. Philabundance says in the City of Brotherly Love, one in three children are food insecure. Across the region, 600,000 thousand people may not know where their next meal is coming from.

"We saw inflation go up. We also saw the cost of housing and medication go up for people and so our neighbors are making that tough choice. Are they going to pay for the medication for their elderly relative or are they going to buy food for their families?" said Jones Brown.

Eagles plays often help out at Philabundance too. Brandon Graham visited the organization in September and Dallas Goeddert was there in December volunteering to help feed the city and it's Eagles loving neighbors.

"They fight hard and play hard on the field, but we also know they have hearts of gold," said Jones Brown. "And they contribute and try to fight for social justice across this region."

The competition runs until midnight on Sunday. Those who'd like to donate can either text "Gobirds" to 91999 or visit www.philabundance.org/gobirds.