Philadelphia actor, Temple University alum back in the city for premiere of 'Funny Girl'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Broadway revival of the hit musical 'Funny Girl' is on stage right at the Academy of Music for its premiere in Philadelphia.

The show stars a performer from Northeast Philadelphia, who is thrilled to bring the tour home.

"Ever since first grade, when I played St. Joseph in the school play at St. Tim's, I've just been doing it," says Sean Seamus Thompson, easily recalling when he got bit by the musical theater bug.

He grew up in the city's Mayfair section and studied acting and theater at Temple University. He had quite the graduating class.

"You're either me doing theater or you're a movie star winning Oscars, like Da'Vine Joy Randolph," he says. "It's just so wild to see. I'm very proud of my Owls."

From the Wilma Theatre to the Arden Theatre to the Walnut Street Theatre, Thompson has performed on stages across our city.

This tour marks his second time at the Academy of Music.

"Six years ago, we did 'Love Never Dies There,'" he says. "They call it the spellbinding sequel of the 'Phantom of the Opera.'"

This time, he's in the cast of 'Funny Girl,' which is hitting the road for the first time in history after a successful revival on Broadway.

"Who doesn't know 'People' and 'Don't Rain on My Parade,'" he says. "To see how they get incorporated into the story, it's definitely an adventure to behold. It's a really good vibe. It feels good, and so I want to share that with everybody that I have known all my life."

Thompson tells everyone he knows to not miss this show's stop on the national tour.

"Even if people saw it on Broadway, they should come see us in Philly, because it's special," he says.

'Funny Girl' is at the Academy of Music through Sunday.

Click here for details and ticket information.