Philadelphia African Restaurant Week 2024 is here | What you need to know

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The first-ever African Restaurant Week is now underway in Philadelphia.
Customers can try everything from Nigerian cuisine to Caribbean fusion from more than a dozen restaurants across the city.
It helps support chefs, restaurants and small businesses while celebrating the Africa/African-inspired cuisine and culture. People also say this is a chance to eat and learn something new.
Many participating restaurants will have special reduced-price menus or discounts.
African Restaurant Week runs from June 20 -30.
For more information or to see participating restaurants, visit African Restaurant Week Philadelphia website.