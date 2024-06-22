Philadelphia African Restaurant Week kicks off this week

Until June 30, customers will get special deals at a dozen restaurants in the area.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The first-ever African Restaurant Week kicked off in Philadelphia this week.

A dozen restaurants across Philadelphia will participate in the event providing a platform for Pan-African-owned eateries to showcase their unique culinary offerings.

"So it started in New York and New Jersey because of the large amount of African restaurants that are there. Philly is often overlooked as a place that has a great international food scene," said Christina 'Dr. Afia Abroad' Harris. "A lot of these restaurants don't typically get as much promotion and exposure as some of the other venues in the city."

At Eatwell Philly located in Old City, when you think of their traditional Nigerian dishes, they want you to think diversity.

"For the past three decades now, we've had restaurants spanning from New York City to New Jersey and now we are happy to be here in Philadelphia," said co-owner, Azeez Akinlolu.

The lifelong, family business is now excited to take part in the first-ever Philadelphia African Restaurant Week.

Until June 30, customers will get special deals at a dozen restaurants in the area.

Jamesia Boxley, the general manager of Prime Fusion in South Philadelphia, says they have been bringing a piece of their culture and to South Philadelphia since 2023.

Now they are ready for the potential introduction of new customers.

"We're truly excited to be a part of something in Philadelphia," said Boxley. "Our atmosphere is amazing, I want people to come in, take a load off, enjoy amazing drinks, enjoy amazing dishes."

Customers like Marjo Bona say it's more than just food, but a chance to unite people.

"It's definitely needed because this brings different cultures together, Americans, Indians, every type of culture and let people know we have something in Africa that's really amazing and everybody needs to try," said Bona.

African Restaurant Week started on June 20 and goes until June 30.

Participating restaurants include: Youma African Cuisine, 4 Seasons Cafe & Snack, Ackee Tree Jamaican Restaurant, Taste Is Yours, Abyssinia Ethiopian Restaurant & Bar, Le Mandingue African Restaurant, Sahara Restaurant, Jamrock Jamaican Restaurant, African Small Pot, Ecowas African Restaurant, Le Nile African Restaurant, Kings and Queens Liberian Cuisine, Le Mandinque African Restaurant, Kilimanjaro Restaurant, and Emmas Liberian Kitchen.

Highlighting the week, there will be a free music and food festival on June 22 and 23 at Love Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be live performances and taste testing.