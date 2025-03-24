Philadelphia-area postal workers protest possibility of USPS becoming privatized

24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
President Donald Trump has signaled plans to privatize the USPS.

Monday, March 24, 2025 11:44AM
Across the nation, postal workers are protesting the possibility of the US Postal Service becoming privatized.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Across the nation, postal workers are protesting the possibility of the US Postal Service becoming privatized.

The National Association of Letter Carriers held rallies in Philadelphia, Riverside, New Jersey, Collingswood, New Jersey, and Newark, Delaware on Sunday.

President Donald Trump has signaled plans to privatize the USPS.

Carriers say that could shutter post offices, and lead to job cuts and higher prices.

The USPS issued a statement about the demonstrations, saying, "We respect our employees' rights to express their opinions and participate in informational picketing while off the clock."

