Philadelphia-area postal workers protest possibility of USPS becoming privatized

President Donald Trump has signaled plans to privatize the USPS.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Across the nation, postal workers are protesting the possibility of the US Postal Service becoming privatized.

The National Association of Letter Carriers held rallies in Philadelphia, Riverside, New Jersey, Collingswood, New Jersey, and Newark, Delaware on Sunday.

Carriers say that could shutter post offices, and lead to job cuts and higher prices.

The USPS issued a statement about the demonstrations, saying, "We respect our employees' rights to express their opinions and participate in informational picketing while off the clock."

