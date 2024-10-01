'There's more hope than ever': Philadelphia-based CEO of American Cancer Society steps down

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the CEO of the American Cancer Society (ACS) had some encouraging news to share.

"We are seeing now a 44% reduction in overall breast cancer mortality," said American Cancer Society CEO Karen Knudsen, comparing today's numbers to the height of breast cancer diagnoses in the 1980s.

Knudsen shared that news on Good Morning America before she took part in a discussion surrounded by breast cancer survivors, but this is her last Breast Cancer Awareness Month at the helm of the American Cancer Society.

After three years as CEO, Knudsen -- the first woman to hold that role -- is stepping down.

"I've loved working with ACS. They're on a phenomenal trajectory," Knudsen said during an interview with Action News Reporter TaRhonda Thomas. "For me, it's time for me to now think about what is that next big swing at the bat."

The oncology expert and healthcare leader has helped ACS increase revenue and modernize its strategy. That same drive for innovation is pushing her to her next move.

"I haven't made final decisions about where I'll be going next," she said.

Though she hasn't finalized her next move, she does know she'll stay in Philadelphia, just as she did the entire time she led the Atlanta-based American Cancer Society.

"Whatever I do next won't be taking my residence out of Philadelphia. I am a Philly girl through and through," said Knudsen, who formerly worked as executive vice president of Oncology Services for Jefferson Health.

With big events like the Relay for Life and the Bike-a-Thon, the American Cancer Society has touched countless lives, but Knudsen knows there's still more work to do.

That work is especially important as new numbers show breast cancer cases are on the rise in younger women and among Asian American Pacific Islanders.

"The reality is that breast cancer remains a challenge for people across the county," Knudsen said.

So, while Knudsen is leaving the role, she's not abandoning her purpose or the people she's helped along the way.

She shared this message for those battling cancer right now: "You are not alone and there's more hope than ever before."

Knudsen will stay on with the American Cancer Society through early next year as they undergo a nationwide search for a new CEO.

Throughout the month of October, ABC News will bring you stories as part of the Power in Pink initiative.