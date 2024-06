Body of 30-year-old man pulled from Schuylkill River in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are working to identify a man whose body was found in the Schuylkill River.

The 30-year-old man was pulled from the water near the 2400 block of Walnut Street just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Further details on the man's death remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.