Philadelphia burglary suspects wanted for stealing $15K worth of appliances and fixtures

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the burglary suspects who made off with $15,000 worth of appliances and fixtures.

It happened on Sunday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on the 1600 block of North 26th Street in Strawberry Mansion.

PICTURED: These suspects are wanted in connection with a theft and burglary incident on Aug. 18, 2024.

Police released a separate video showing the getaway car.

Officials said the suspects were seen driving a light-colored older model Ford pickup truck, making note of some rust above a back wheel.

Residents said it's typically a quiet block, but have also fallen victim to crime themselves.

PICTURED: Philadelphia police are searching for this vehicle in connection with the burglary and theft of $15,000 worth of appliances and furniture on Aug. 18, 2024.

"There's crime everywhere. Somebody did break into my brand-new car. They didn't take anything because I didn't have anything in it. It's quiet pretty much though," explained Temeka Bobo of Brewerytown.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact them.