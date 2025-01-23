Mayfair businesses baking Eagles-themed treats ahead of NFC Championship

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As Eagles fans hunt for any and everything green, businesses across the city are cashing in.

Haegele's Bakery in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood is selling several different Eagles and football-themed treats, including sugar cookies, layer cakes, and hi-hats. The nearly 100-year-old store knows how to market to its neighbors.

"A lot of this stuff, we used to only make for the Super Bowl," explained owner Cheryl Haegele. "But there's been so much enthusiasm that we've been making them now."

One of the best sellers is "player number" cakes. Haegele says everyone seems to want #1 and #26, Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, respectively.

Haegele says when the Eagles are in the playoffs, her business's success is dependent on the Birds.

"The mood of the city really is reflected by how they're doing on the field. It just is how it is, you know?"

That's especially true in a neighborhood like Mayfair. The intersection of Cottman and Frankford is a notorious celebration spot. In 2018, fans flooded the street and climbed poles to celebrate the city's first Super Bowl.

"It's a lot of fun to be one of the meccas of celebration spots," said Gary Goldman, the general manager of Reale's Restaurant and Bar, near the intersection.

"It's the busiest we get when it's the championship game or a Super Bowl. If they make it this far, we know what happens out front," added Goldman.

The bar is doing beer bucket specials and will have a DJ all day for Sunday's game. The owner can only hope the party lasts well past the final whistle.

"To have that many people in Philadelphia all happy and enjoying themselves, it's something special, absolutely," said Goldman.