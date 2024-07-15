Ceremony pays tribute to 85 people killed in 1994 Argentina Jewish center bombing

An Argentine court found that Iran planned the attack, which was carried out by Hezbollah operatives.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several committees came together in Center City Philadelphia on Monday to mark 30 years since the deadly bombing of a Jewish center in Argentina.

A ceremony paid tribute to the 85 people killed in the attack.

The bombing, which also wounded about 300 people, happened at a Jewish community center on July 18, 1994, in Buenos Aires.

An Argentine court found that Iran planned the attack, which was carried out by Hezbollah operatives.