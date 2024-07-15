WATCH LIVE

An Argentine court found that Iran planned the attack, which was carried out by Hezbollah operatives.

Monday, July 15, 2024
Monday, July 15, 2024 10:11PM
Ceremony pays tribute to 85 people killed in 1994 Argentina Jewish center bombing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several committees came together in Center City Philadelphia on Monday to mark 30 years since the deadly bombing of a Jewish center in Argentina.

A ceremony paid tribute to the 85 people killed in the attack.

The bombing, which also wounded about 300 people, happened at a Jewish community center on July 18, 1994, in Buenos Aires.

An Argentine court found that Iran planned the attack, which was carried out by Hezbollah operatives.

