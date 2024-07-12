Philadelphia's chief public safety director opens up about city's new role | 1-on-1 interview

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In May 2023, Philadelphians voted "yes" to a ballot question instituting a new city official: the chief of public safety.

We sat down with Adam Geer to learn more about his role and what he looks to accomplish.

"Prevention, intervention and enforcement," said Geer.

As he enters his newly created city government role, Geer is tasked with working with the police, the managing director and Office of Safer Neighborhoods, reentry, victim advocates, and others to keep Philadelphia safe.

"That makes up the prevention work and intervention work. I see my role as being about to coordinate all those systems," said Geer.

He's a former assistant district attorney.

"Once you've seen it, you understand the impact of gun violence in the community in a very real way," he said.

There's good work being done by grassroots community organizations, and $600,000 is set aside for new grants. But tracking their work and spending is key.

"Map out all of the community and violence interrupters, all those who are doing this work understand where they are at geographically. Understand the demographics they serve and hours of operation," said Geer.

A point of pride for Geer is a crime scene clean-up program piloted right now in the 25th police district.

"We are the first city which as a crime scene clean up program that is publicly funded," he said.

Kensington has been a major focus of this administration with clean-ups and clearouts, but some wonder if it's helping.

"Success to me will be continuing to slog this through. Get our outreach out there, getting clean up out there, the enforcement, ramping up the additional 70 officers, and having the stick-to-it-ness," said Geer.

Geer says his office is excited to work on expanding violence prevention teams to focus on helping juveniles at risk of shooting or being shot, as well as expanding programs for those re-entering the community after serving time.