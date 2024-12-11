City Council delays final committee hearing on proposed Sixers arena as negotiations continue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Council members are in crucial negotiations with developers of the proposed Sixers arena in Center City after delaying the start of Wednesday's committee hearing, a spokesman said.

Council wants to raise the Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) from $50 million to $100 million over 30 years, according to Vincent Thompson, spokesman for Council President Kenyatta Johnson.

The final Committee of the Whole meeting was originally scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday to vote on eight of the 13 bills and resolutions concerning the arena, but Council President Johnson called for a recess within minutes of it starting.

Thompson confirmed with Action News that the recess was planned to allow for more time to negotiate with the Sixers and that the hearing will resume at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Thompson also said that Council likely won't move the bills forward without the CBA increase. The money will go to the city, school district, small businesses and nearby neighborhoods.

While this is a crucial stage, it isn't the final vote.

The bills will first have to advance out of committee and then Council will be able to make a final decision at a later time during a full regular meeting.

The Sixers have said that the arena, called 76 Place, would need to be approved by the end of the year to stay on schedule. The team plans to open in 2031 when its lease expires at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.

They want to open the new arena on Market Street in Center City where the Fashion District mall currently stands.

City leaders spent the month listening to intense public testimony both for and against the proposal.

As it all continues to unfold, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and her administration continue to make their rounds holding community meetings across the city.

Parker stopped in the city's Bustleton section on Tuesday night to detail how she believes the arena will lead to a positive economic impact.

"A $1.3 billion private sector investment in the city of Philadelphia has to be a benefit to the entire city, not just one community," Parker said.

The No Arena Coalition released a statement arguing that Council is rushing into what they call a reckless deal, accusing billionaires of trying to take advantage of the situation by making a land grab.

Two of the 13 bills and resolutions have already been fully approved.

On Thursday, Dec. 12, Council will vote during a regular meeting on three more bills that have made it out of committee.