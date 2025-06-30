Philadelphia city leaders head to Harrisburg to fight for SEPTA funding ahead of Pa. budget deadline

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson is taking the fight to fund SEPTA to Harrisburg.

He's leading a delegation of city councilmembers to the state Capitol, hoping to stop SEPTA from having to use what it calls its "doomsday budget."

The transit agency will have to start making massive service cuts and hike fares, starting in August, to make up for a $213 million budget deficit.

Monday is the deadline for Pennsylvania lawmakers to pass a budget for the next fiscal year.

While SEPTA is looking for a lifeline from the state, Governor Josh Shapiro has also proposed more funding to support the School District of Philadelphia.

