Philadelphia community gets shielded by the cold weather from 'Operation Frosty'

CENTER CITY PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Community members in need of protection from the weather this season were given a big gift.

'Operation Frosty' was started by employees at 'Medical Guardian' in Philadelphia.

Part of their annual tradition allowed them to give away some brand new coats and many other winter essentials.

