Philadelphia content creator announces pregnancy through photoshoot at Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Carbs, cravings, and Wawa runs. A Philadelphia content creator has uniquely shared with the world that she's expecting with a photoshoot at the city's favorite convenience store.

But rather than the traditional baby bump photos, Farah Vogel says she wanted to show a more realistic side of pregnancy.

"This whole pregnancy, for me at least, has not been graceful," she said. "My munchies, my cravings! I wanted it to be very Philly-based because Philly has been so special to me."

So, what better place to shoot her baby announcement than at Wawa?

"I definitely send my husband on many Wawa runs, whether it's a sandwich, or mostly a lot of snacks," she said.

While you may think people would give her weird looks for taking photos inside Wawa, she says it was the opposite.

"It's so funny because we thought people were going to be like 'What is she doing?' And people were rooting for us," she said.

She hopes the photos will really resonate with other expecting moms and their pregnancy cravings.

"You don't always have to be this graceful, pregnant woman," she said. "All the carbs and eating and the cravings and the Wawa runs - you can own it!"