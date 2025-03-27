Philadelphia councilwoman pleads for help after missing dog taken

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia City Councilwoman is hoping whoever took possession of her dog after it escaped from her yard will return it.

"The family is devastated. Buzz is a part of our family. We've never really been dog people, but Buzz is at every cookout, birthday party, and vacation. Buzz has become part of our life," said Councilwoman Kendra Brooks.

Philadelphia police tell us Brooks reported letting the dog out Saturday afternoon, March 22, and she believed he'd come back in the house but realized he'd escaped through the fence. Brooks says the dog was last seen around noon. Police say they were called around 3 p.m.

Brooks says the 5-year-old, brown, miniature poodle escaped near 15th and Wingohocking in Logan. She says a man in the neighborhood found the dog but then he was taken.

"He said that two women pulled up on him in a silver Altima and said it was their dog and took it," Brooks said.

Investigators said they were able to make contact with that man, who was fully cooperative.

According to police, the man believed he was helping and turned the dog over to two women in a gray Nissan who claimed to be the owners. Brooks says she obtained video of that car, but the license plate was not visible.

The councilwoman has made missing posters she hopes will help bring her dog home, and she's also been posting on social media every day.

"I still haven't gotten to the point of grief. I still have a lot of hope," the councilwoman said.

Investigators said the man who found the dog reported it didn't have a collar or tags, but Brooks says the dog, which came to the family during the pandemic, is chipped.

"Buzz is chipped, so even if you just take him to a shelter or an animal hospital, he will be connected to us. You can turn him in to any veterinarian hospital or ACCT, no questions asked, no problem. We'll drop the police report. We just want Buzz home," Brooks said.