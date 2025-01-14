5-year-old boy fighting for his life after 4-car crash in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young boy is fighting for his life after he was injured in a four-car crash on Monday night in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near Aramingo Avenue and James Street.

Police say a 5-year-old boy, who was in one of the cars, suffered severe head trauma. He is hospitalized in extremely critical condition.

According to police, the boy was in the car with his mother when she allegedly crashed into three other vehicles.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Small said preliminary information suggests that the three cars were stopped at a light when the crash occurred with the striking vehicle.

There was a 6-year-old girl in another car with her father, but she and the others involved were not injured.

It's still unknown if the injured boy was wearing a seatbelt.

Police are still investigating the moments that led up to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police.