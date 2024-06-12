Philadelphia sees largest drop in gun violence than any other major US city, new data show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New data shows Philadelphia has experienced the largest drop in gun violence than of any major US city so far this year.

Gun violence in the city dropped by nearly 16% in April. That is compared with a 13% drop for the nation as a whole.

The independent policy group Center for American Progress compiled the information.

The researchers noted a four-month sample can be a strong predictor of a final, single-year trend.

The findings about Philadelphia reflect an FBI analysis which was released this week as well.

The bureau found violent crime in the U.S. dropped 15% from January to March when compared to the same time last year.

The data comes from 72% of the nation's law enforcement agencies, which voluntarily submitted numbers.

