Eagles fans return after home to Philadelphia after Super Bowl win

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The first flight into Philadelphia International Airport from New Orleans landed shortly before 4 a.m. on Monday, and it was packed with Eagles fans who witnessed a Super Bowl win just hours before.

"It was fantastic! The experience was amazing," said Sandra Kantor, of Hamilton, New Jersey.

Kantor was among the fans who caught the first thing smoking out of New Orleans: a flight that left just two hours after the Super Bowl ended.

It led a number of fans to make a mad dash to the airport.

"I went straight from the stadium. Back to the hotel to get my bag and then straight to the airport," said Jason Bloom, of Villanova.

"We didn't even go to the hotel. We left our bag with friends and went right to the airport," said Steven Nichtberger, of Villanova.

"(I went) there and back in 24 hours," said Daria Calvecchio, of South Philadelphia, as she carried a cutout of Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

"He went through three planes," she said. "Right after the game, I ran for forever just to get a cab and just made my flight to come home."

Eagles fan Rahim Thompson, of Olney, barely got to make it to the Super Bowl. He decided early Sunday morning to buy a ticket to New Orleans to go see The Birds in the big game. He purchased his Super Bowl ticket while he was on the plane.

"I've been to a lot of sporting events, probably the greatest sporting event I've ever been to," Thompson said about Super Bowl LIX.

Most of the fans who flew in Monday morning didn't even check luggage. While they all landed safely in Philadelphia, some fans left their voices in New Orleans.

"I lost my voice from screaming so loud," said Bloom.

Fans said the Superdome in New Orleans started to feel like a home game because Eagles fans were so loud.

"It really felt like we were at the Linc and towards the end," said David Weinstock, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Brijesh Bodiewala attended the game with his son, who got to go onto the field after the big win.

"It was the experience of a lifetime, man," Bodiwala said.