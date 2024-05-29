  • Watch Now

Philadelphia Eagle's Jalen Hurts answers fan Q&A, admits baseball was first love

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, May 29, 2024 1:35PM
It turns out the franchise quarterback didn't always know football was in his future.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have a day off before returning for another round of organized team activities (OTA) Thursday.

The break gave Jalen Hurts some time for a fan Q&A and the Birds posted some of the answers to their website.

It turns out the franchise quarterback didn't always know football was in his future.

Question: If you were to play another professional sport, what would it be?

Hurts: "I'd probably play baseball. I feel like I would ahve been real special at it if I had continued to play but I just let it go."

He said he played baseball and basketball in high school.

"I loved baseball. It was my first love," the Eagles QB1 said. "But I think I made the right decision."

Hurts isn't the only all-around athlete on the team. The Padres drafted wide receiver AJ Brown in 2016.

