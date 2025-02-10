Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts celebrates Super Bowl win in Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. (WPVI) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrated the big Super Bowl win at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Hurts was the center of a colorful parade down Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom.

Before Hurts left for Disney, he was asked about his winning mentality.

"My entire career, I've been challenged by different things, it's put me in a place where

I'm trying to improve, improve, improve," Hurts said.

Hurts also said he got to where he is today with great leadership and being surrounded by those who set good examples.

