Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts marries longtime girlfriend Bryonna "Bry" Burrows

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a Super Bowl champion -- and now a husband too.

Hurts married his longtime girlfriend Bryonna "Bry" Burrows this spring, not long after he led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory on Feb. 9, 2025.

The Eagles star confirmed his marriage to Burrows in an interview with Men's Health published Monday.

Hurts did not share any further details of his wedding to Burrows, to whom he got engaged last September. ABC News has also reached out to a representative for Hurts for additional comment.

Burrows, who met Hurts as a student at the University of Alabama, was among the family members who celebrated with Hurts on the field of the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans in February after he led the Eagles to a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Hurts has played for the Eagles since 2020, when the team selected him in the second round of the NFL draft.

Since making his home in Philadelphia, Hurts has given back to the community through his Jalen Hurts Foundation.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, right, and Bryonna "Bry" Burrows attend the Time100 Next event at Second on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

In 2024, the quarterback donated $200,000 for air conditioners in Philadelphia-area schools to ensure students can stay comfortable during warmer months. On Feb. 5, just days before the 2025 Super Bowl, Hurts unveiled his new charity initiative, 1 Mission, to provide school supplies and support teachers and students in Philadelphia-area schools.

"We're on a mission and it's not just to bring [ a Super Bowl win ] home to Philly," Hurts said in a message to a group of Philadelphia elementary school students shared on "Good Morning America." "It's to always give you guys the resources you need, everything you need to be great and be successful."

Hurts, 26, previously announced his engagement to Burrows in September 2024.

The couple shared engagement photos with Essence and Hurts previously told the magazine he knew Burrows, whom he met while he was a student at the University of Alabama, was "the one" for him.

"I knew a long time ago," he said in a 2023 interview. "To this point in my life, that's an irreplaceable feeling. I think that's what allowed us to get to where we are now."