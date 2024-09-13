Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scores big play, gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Bryonna Burrows

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is officially off the market.

Hurts and his long-time girlfriend confirmed the big news to Essence magazine.

Hurts' agent, Nicole Lynn, sent Action News the official photos after his proposal.

According to Essence, he proposed to Bryonna Burrows while they were on vacation ahead of the start of the NFL season.

The two first met at the University of Alabama, where Hurts started his college football career, and Burrows was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

The pair dated on and off before making their relationship public last year.

That's when Burrows first appeared on the field with Hurts after he led the Birds to a win in the NFC Championship Game. She's seen standing just behind him as he celebrates after the big game.

The couple then made a red carpet debut at the Time 100 Next Gala.

The official news comes a week after she was seen wearing a massive rock at the Bird's season opener against Green Bay in Brazil.