Eagles reward Saquon Barkley with $41.2M extension, ESPN sources say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are rewarding Saquon Barkley with a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The deal makes Barkley the NFL's first $20 million-plus per-year running back.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 59 against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Barkley, 28, also has the ability to earn an additional $15 million in incentives and escalators. The deal includes $36 million fully guaranteed at signing.

The extension comes after Barkley completed the first year of a three-year contract he signed with the Eagles in free agency last offseason.

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley hopped off the bus and greeted fans along the route during the Super Bowl Championship Parade!

In his first season with the Eagles, Barkley eclipsed Terrell Davis for most rushing yards in a single season in NFL history.

After rushing for 2,005 yards in the regular season, he rushed for another 499 yards in the postseason to finish with 2,504 total rushing yards.