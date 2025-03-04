Eagles reward Saquon Barkley with $41.2M extension, ESPN sources say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are rewarding Saquon Barkley with a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.
The deal makes Barkley the NFL's first $20 million-plus per-year running back.
Barkley, 28, also has the ability to earn an additional $15 million in incentives and escalators. The deal includes $36 million fully guaranteed at signing.
The extension comes after Barkley completed the first year of a three-year contract he signed with the Eagles in free agency last offseason.
In his first season with the Eagles, Barkley eclipsed Terrell Davis for most rushing yards in a single season in NFL history.
After rushing for 2,005 yards in the regular season, he rushed for another 499 yards in the postseason to finish with 2,504 total rushing yards.