WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Eagles working to remove 'counterfeit' political ads in Philadelphia

To some, it might seem official. Along with the Eagles logo, the ad also sends people to a real website.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, September 2, 2024 7:43PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles said Monday it is working to remove fake political ads that have popped up in the city.

A bus stop sign at 34th and Market streets in University City shows Kamala Harris wearing an Eagles helmet with the text "official candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles."

To some, it might seem official. Along with the Eagles logo, the ad also sends people to a real website: PhiladelphiaEagles.com/vote.

PICTURED: The Eagles said it is working to remove this fake sign at 34th and Market streets captured on Sept. 2, 2024.
PICTURED: The Eagles said it is working to remove this fake sign at 34th and Market streets captured on Sept. 2, 2024.

Other signs around the city have also been spotted, but the Eagles want to stress they are not real.

"We are aware counterfeit political ads are being circulated and are working with our advertising partner to have them removed," officials said in a statement.

The fake ad quickly sent social media into overdrive.

"Can we leave politics out of sports," one X user posted.

"If this is true, it is heartbreaking!" another person said.

PICTURED: The Eagles said it is working to remove this fake sign at 34th and Market streets captured on Sept. 2, 2024.
PICTURED: The Eagles said it is working to remove this fake sign at 34th and Market streets captured on Sept. 2, 2024.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW