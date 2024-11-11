Philadelphia favorite Jamaican Jerk Hut returns with new spot at Comcast Concourse

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Five years after Jamaican Jerk Hut closed on the 1400 block of South Street, it is back serving Caribbean favorites from the Concourse at Comcast Center.

The spot is best known for its jerk chicken and dishes like curry goat and fall-off-the-bone oxtails.

Platters come with a side of Jamaican Jerk Hut's signature Scotch Bonnet pepper-based sauce.

Jamaican Jerk Hut entered the Philadelphia dining scene 30 years ago. It was featured on Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives and in the movie, In Her Shoes, starring Cameron Diaz.

Lisa Wilson took over the family-run business in 2007, when the original owner decided to move back to Jamaica.

After closing the South Street spot, she and her family opened a restaurant on East Passyunk, serving the same food but under a different name.

She says customers would ask about Jamaican Jerk Hut. So they decided to bring it back and.

She promises it is "the real deal taste of the island."

Platters start with rice and beans, called rice & peas in Jamaica. You choose a protein, which includes vegan options like sweet chili tofu and then two sides.

Lisa's favorite is the steamed cabbage. She says customers love the Mac n' cheese.

And, as part of its comeback, Jamaican Jerk Hut is offering traditional island breakfast for the first time ever, with items like the festival, chicken and waffles, porridge, shrimp and grits, ackee and whiting fish.

You can try Jamaican drinks like cola champagne and Lisa's homemade island punch

There are beef, chicken and veggie patties for a satisfying snack, and there's always a soup of the day.

For Lisa, it's about sharing Jamaican food with the world and bringing a taste of the island to Philadelphia.

Jamaican Jerk Hut | Instagram | The Concourse at the Comcast Center

1701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103