Philadelphia firefighters battling apartment building fire in Rhawnhurst

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews are battling an apartment fire in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst neighborhood.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. Thursday for flames showing on the 7400 block of Roosevelt Blvd, just north of Cottman Avenue.

Chopper 6 over apartment building fire in Rhawnhurst on July 11, 2024.

Crews arrived to flames coming from the roof of an apartment building.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.