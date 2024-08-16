Philadelphia Folk Fest returns this weekend after a year off

UPPER SALFORD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Folk Fest is making a scaled-down return this weekend.

The festival has events beginning as early as 9 a.m. Friday, though much of the music starts around 11 a.m.

It's happening at the Old Pool Farm on Salford Station Road in Upper Salford Twp. and runs through Sunday.

The festival is making its return after being canceled in 2023. That's the first time it has happened in some 60 years.

Financial problems were the cause of that cancelation.

For more information about the 2024 festival, visit PFS.org.