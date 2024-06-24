8-year-old boy shot in Frankford; family claims he found a gun outside

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are interviewing family members after an 8-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the Frankford section of the city.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Gillingham Street on Monday around 12:50 pm for reports of a shooting. They found the child suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in stable condition.

Officers took several family members in for questioning.

Preliminary information suggests the boy may have found the gun outside and brought it into the home when it somehow went off. Police are still trying to determine the exact set of circumstances.

"It's crazy, this never happened before," said Michell Rom, who lives on the street where it happened.

Police had her road taped off while they conducted an investigation into the shooting.

A gun was recovered from the home and no arrests have been made.