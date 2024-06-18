Where you can find free summer meal programs for kids in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The city of Philadelphia is kicking off its free "Summer Meals" program, providing children with nutritious food and helping families in need save money.

The event in Port Richmond runs from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday at the Heitzman Rec Center on Castor Avenue.

Summer Meals are free for children. There's no paperwork and you don't need to register or show ID.

Philabundance is also bringing back its "Lunchbox Kids" summer hunger program for the second straight year.

The initiative provides free, nutritious, ready-to-eat meals that families can pick up at their convenience throughout the summer.

There are 25% more lunches to feed children this year, as well as 11,000 pantry-friendly breakfast kits containing enough for two full meals, which is new this summer.