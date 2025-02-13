Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus sings Eagles fight song for a good cause

This rendition of "Fly Eagles Fly" struck up a rivalry with a Kansas City chorus and inspired a donation drive of gloves for LGBTQ+ youth.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two years ago, the Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus (PGMC) struck up a rivalry with a similar chorus in the Kansas City area known as Heartland Men's Chorus. It was inspired by that year's Super Bowl matchup.

This year, the PGMC called them out again with a performance of the Eagles fight song. This time, they used it as a platform to encourage donations of gloves to LGBTQ+ youth at the Attic Youth Center.

So far, members of the PGMC have collected about 150 pairs of gloves.

Watch the video above to see what this moment means to them.

To learn more about the Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus (PGMC) and Attic Youth Center, visit their websites.

