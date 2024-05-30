Man killed after being struck by vehicle while crossing street in Philadelphia's Juniata Park

A 44-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section.

A 44-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section.

A 44-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section.

A 44-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section.

Now, police are searching for the driver, who took off after the fatal crash.

It happened along Torresdale Avenue near Hunting Park Avenue shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

The victim has only been identified as a 44-year-old man, according to police.

Witnesses told police the man was mid-block while crossing Torresdale Ave. when he was hit by a small SUV that was traveling east.

When officers arrived, they found the man lying in the street unresponsive.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses described the striking vehicle as a multi-color -- mainly blue -- small SUV, possibly a Honda CRV.

Police say it also appears there was work being done on the vehicle.

"There are several pieces of the striking vehicle on the scene," said Chief Inspector Scott Small, with the Philadelphia Police Department. "One larger piece appears to come from the front bumper of the striking vehicle but there are several other car parts on the scene, so hopefully those car parts can help us identify the striking vehicle."

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker