Philadelphia International Airport closing out 2024 with another record-breaking travel period

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Across the board, most people traveling on Friday had little to no issues. However, this is the final busy travel stretch as people return home for the new year.

Philadelphia International Airport is closing out 2024 with another record-breaking travel period.

More than 93,000 people are expected to travel through PHL on Friday alone.

"Everything was smooth traffic was good. No wait ya know getting on and off.. keep it up Philadelphia," Consuella Hopkins cheerfully noted as she arrived to Philadelphia from Indiana.

People got to the airport early, anticipating long lines, but luckily that was not the case, which made for a smooth trip to grandma's house.

"It was very surprising. We in fact dropped off other travelers, no lines shocking really," said Lisa McDonald of Switzerland.

Luckily for people traveling by train, there were only some minor delays.

"The train is delayed a little bit so hanging in there but can't complain otherwise," Lucas Tejwani said.

As far as the roads go, experts say the least busiest time to be on the roads was before 2 p.m. Friday.

"The roads are good, traffic is not too bad. We were in Washington just a few patches of traffic," said Ken Booth of Elkins Park.

Because people anticipate travel nightmares this time of year, it was a nice change for those who did not experience that.

"We're always early to the airport, but especially around this time of year we expect to run into a lot of traffic," explained McDonald.

The next busiest day at the airport is expected to be Sunday.