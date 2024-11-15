Philadelphia International Airport expects very busy Thanksgiving travel period

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The beginning of the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period is just one week away, and Philadelphia International Airport is preparing for record crowds.

This year the airport anticipates more than one million passengers through its terminals between Friday, November 22 through Tuesday, December 3.

This estimate is 12 percent higher than last year and very close to pre-pandemic levels.

The busiest days are expected to be Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

The TSA has a list of reminders for passengers to keep security lines moving smoothly:

-Make sure you have your ID and ticket ready in hand.

-Remove everything from your pockets, not just metallic items.

-Make sure your luggage lock is TSA-compliant.

-Medications are acceptable - just let a TSA agent know if it's liquid.